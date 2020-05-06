Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917029 ISIN: US3024451011 Ticker-Symbol: FL4 
Tradegate
06.05.20
15:06 Uhr
39,850 Euro
+1,630
+4,26 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,67039,86015:28
39,68039,86515:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLIR SYSTEMS INC39,850+4,26 %