

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $15.42 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $61.75 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.87 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $450.92 million from $444.74 million last year.



Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $56.87 Mln. vs. $72.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $450.92 Mln vs. $444.74 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FLIR SYSTEMS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de