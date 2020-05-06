

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for April is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Economists expect private sector employment to fall by 20.5 million jobs in April, compared to a drop of 27,000 jobs in March.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the pound and the euro, it eased against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 106.12 against the yen, 0.9740 against the franc, 1.2385 against the pound and 1.0807 against the euro at 8:10 am ET.



