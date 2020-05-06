

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, financial technology company Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) said it is withdrawing its prior first half 2020 tax preparation outlook and not providing additional outlook guidance at this time amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



The increased level of uncertainty around the near and longer-term impact of COVID-19, as well as the extension of the tax season into the third quarter with a July 15 deadline, has delayed filing volume and makes it difficult to accurately predict the timing, volume and revenue of remaining tax-year 2019 filings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken