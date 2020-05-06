Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JZBJ ISIN: US0952291005 Ticker-Symbol: 3EV 
Tradegate
05.05.20
20:47 Uhr
12,900 Euro
+0,200
+1,57 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUCORA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUCORA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,60013,10014:35
13,00013,20014:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUCORA
BLUCORA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUCORA INC12,900+1,57 %