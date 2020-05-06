

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $136.54 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $160.25 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $133.40 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $4.56 billion from $4.74 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $133.40 Mln. vs. $187.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.92 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q1): $4.56 Bln vs. $4.74 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken