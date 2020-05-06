

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output grew at the fastest pace in March, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Manufacturing output rose 16.4 percent month-on-month in March, after a 0.1 percent decrease in February.



Industrial production increased 15.6 percent monthly in March, after a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output grew 23.9 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Industrial production gained 22.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover rose 16.2 percent monthly in March and 21.2 percent from a year ago.



