

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's jobless rate stable in the first quarter, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate was 6.7 percent in the first quarter, same as seen in the previous three months.



In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 6.8 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 1.2 percent quarterly to 4,300 persons in the first quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the figure decreased by 1.6 percent.



The number of employed persons decreased to 41,700 in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter.



