

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.04 billion, or $15.88 per share. This compares with $0.40 billion, or $2.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $694 million or $5.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $3.00 billion from $3.12 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $694 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.41 vs. $3.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.94 -Revenue (Q1): $3.00 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year.



