

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Amedisys (AMED):



-Earnings: $31.80 million in Q1 vs. $31.30 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.98 in Q1 vs. $0.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $34.79 million or $1.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.97 per share -Revenue: $491.69 million in Q1 vs. $467.34 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

