

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $315.01 million, or $4.76 per share. This compares with $118.86 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $392.37 million from $356.22 million last year.



Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $315.01 Mln. vs. $118.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.76 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $392.37 Mln vs. $356.22 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

