

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Invacare Corp (IVC):



-Earnings: $0.73 million in Q1 vs. -$13.89 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Invacare Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$7.11 million or -$0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.22 per share -Revenue: $218.44 million in Q1 vs. $223.42 million in the same period last year.



