Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T7LU ISIN: US8725901040 Ticker-Symbol: TM5 
Tradegate
06.05.20
21:56 Uhr
80,46 Euro
-1,58
-1,93 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T-MOBILE US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T-MOBILE US INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,7681,2423:00
79,8780,3621:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
T-MOBILE US
T-MOBILE US INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
T-MOBILE US INC80,46-1,93 %