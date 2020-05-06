Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890167 ISIN: US0126531013 Ticker-Symbol: AMC 
Tradegate
06.05.20
21:55 Uhr
53,85 Euro
-0,04
-0,07 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,4351,9422:59
53,4353,8422:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALBEMARLE
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION53,85-0,07 %