Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857530 ISIN: US0374111054 Ticker-Symbol: APA 
Tradegate
06.05.20
21:58 Uhr
10,700 Euro
-0,144
-1,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APACHE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APACHE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70610,79222:31
10,62210,86422:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APACHE
APACHE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APACHE CORPORATION10,700-1,33 %