

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $46.1 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $86.1 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $72.3 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $308.9 million from $319.9 million last year.



Ansys Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $72.3 Mln. vs. $110.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $308.9 Mln vs. $319.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 - $1.33 Next quarter revenue guidance: $335 - $375 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.61 - $6.23 Full year revenue guidance: $1555 - $1630 Mln



