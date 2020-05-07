Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901492 ISIN: US03662Q1058 Ticker-Symbol: AKX 
Tradegate
06.05.20
21:36 Uhr
248,80 Euro
+6,90
+2,85 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANSYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANSYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
247,50249,5006.05.
248,40249,3006.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANSYS
ANSYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANSYS INC248,80+2,85 %