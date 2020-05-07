

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.34 CER for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.27, previous year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter net sales grew 7% to $372.1 million, or up 9% at constant exchange rates, or CER. Analysts expected revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter.



QIAGEN expects ongoing strong growth for the second quarter of 2020 in both sales and adjusted earnings per share. The company has decided to suspend the outlook for the full year.



