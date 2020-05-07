

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to fall 12.4 percent on year after easing 0.1 percent in March, while exports are called lower by an annual 12.1 percent after falling 6.6 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to see a surplus of $9.7 billion, down from $19.9 billion a month earlier.



China also will see April results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in March, their scores were 43.0 and 46.7, respectively.



Australia will see March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, plus April results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group. In February, imports were down 4.0 percent on month and exports were down 5.0 percent on month for a trade surplus of A$4.36 billion. In March, the services index score was 38.7.



South Korea will provide March figures for current account; in February, the current account surplus was $6.41 billion.



The Philippines will provide Q1 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 2.2 percent on quarter.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are closed on Thursday in observance of Vesak Day and will re-open on Friday.



