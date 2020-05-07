

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $289 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $350 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $190 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $2.26 billion from $2.41 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q1): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.41 Bln last year.



