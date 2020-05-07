

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):



-Earnings: -$17.49 million in Q1 vs. -$76.64 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.23 in Q1 vs. -$1.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$79.78 million or -$1.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.87 per share -Revenue: $113.67 million in Q1 vs. $87.01 million in the same period last year.



