

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. (SWM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $22.5 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $17.4 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.5 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $261.5 million from $258.0 million last year.



Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $26.5 Mln. vs. $21.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.85 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $261.5 Mln vs. $258.0 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

