Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJ38 ISIN: US0304201033 Ticker-Symbol: AWC 
Tradegate
06.05.20
21:49 Uhr
109,34 Euro
-4,70
-4,12 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DJ Utilities
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,00109,8806.05.
108,92109,6806.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC109,34-4,12 %