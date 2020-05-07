

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $32.06 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $49.34 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $37.20 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $491.10 million from $484.06 million last year.



CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $37.20 Mln. vs. $49.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $491.10 Mln vs. $484.06 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

