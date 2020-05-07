

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to contract in April, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a Services PMI score of 44.4.



That's up from 43.0 in March, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, total new work fell at a modest rate, although export sales tumbled at a near-record pace. Companies trimmed their staff numbers for the third month in a row.



The survey also showed that the composite index ticked up to 47.6 in April from 46.7 in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken