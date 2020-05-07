Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Tradegate
07.05.20
08:08 Uhr
11,945 Euro
-0,090
-0,75 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,82011,98008:21
11,89011,96008:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQUINOR ASA11,945-0,75 %