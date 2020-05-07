

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) Thursday posted a consolidated loss of 4.4 million euros for the first quarter, while it reported a profit of 8.9 million euros last year.



The Group's EBITDA for the period totaled 13.9 million, where as it reported 28.7 million euros in the comparable quarter, impacted by increasing legislative regulation. The EBITDA margin was 4.2 percent following 8.9 percent last year.



Rhoen-Klinikum said, 'the figures of the first quarter in 2020 are not directly comparable with those of the previous year due to one-off special influences.'



For the first quarter, the Group reported, its revenues increased by 2.6 percent to 332.6 million euros.



Looking ahead, the Group continues to expect revenues of about 1.4 billion euros +/- 5 % for the current financial year 2020. It also also continues to expect EBITDA in the range of 72.5 million - 82.5 million euros.



