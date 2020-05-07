

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Thursday as coronavirus worries persist and China's trade data for April painted a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy.



The global tally of Covid-19 cases reached 3,822,860 while the death toll stands at 265,075.



The U.S. continues to be the most affected country, recording 2,073 deaths in the past 24 hours and bringing the total to 73,095.



The United Kingdom's death toll has surpassed Italy's, while California saw a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases of 2,603 on Wednesday.



France's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 25,809 on Wednesday, the world's fifth-highest behind the United States, Britain, Italy and Spain, according to figures released by the French Health Ministry.



Germany, the U.K., Denmark and the Netherlands are planning additional steps to ease their restrictions.



The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a surge in cases and a return to lockdowns if countries emerging from coronavirus pandemic restrictions do not manage transitions 'extremely carefully' and in a 'phased approach.'



Meanwhile, the White House Coronavirus Task Force would 'continue on indefinitely' and 'focus on safety and opening up of the country,' U.S. President Donald Trump said.



Asian stocks pared losses after the release of Chinese trade data. China's dollar-denominated exports rose 3.5 percent from a year ago in April, while imports fell an annual 14.2 percent, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.



The services sector in China continued to contract in April, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed with a Services PMI score of 44.4, up from 43.0 in March.



Trade tensions simmered after Trump said China may or may not keep the Phase-1 trade deal the two countries signed in January.



Speaking at a White House event, Trump said he would be able to report in about a week or two on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under the deal.



China's foreign ministry said the U.S. should stop shifting its responsibilities over Covid-19 and that tariffs should not be used as a weapon.



The Bank of England has a policy decision today, with economists expecting no change in its key interest rate. The U.S. jobs report for April is expected to show a severe impact from the coronavirus pandemic.



The dollar held gains and gold gained ground after the release of dismal U.S. economic data, while oil swung around $24 a barrel amid signs of recovering demand.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as hopes for a pick-up in business activity were offset by dismal data showing that private sector employment plunged by 20.236 million jobs in April.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent.



European markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday as euro area economic data disappointed and the European Union predicted 'a recession of historic proportions this year' due to the impact of the coronavirus.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.4 percent. The German DAX lost 1.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index fell 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.



