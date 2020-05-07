Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 843002 ISIN: DE0008430026 Ticker-Symbol: MUV2 
Xetra
06.05.20
17:35 Uhr
191,50 Euro
-2,05
-1,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,25191,5008:32
190,75190,9508:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECK
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG191,50-1,06 %