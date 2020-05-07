

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Plc (3IN.L) reported pretax profit of 224 million pounds for the year to 31 March 2020 compared to 259 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 26.4 pence compared to 31.9 pence. Fiscal year investment return declined to 254 million pounds from 322 million pounds, last year.



The Board recommended a final dividend for the year of 4.6 pence per share, meeting the target for the year of 9.2 pence per share, 6.4% above last year's total dividend. The Group announced a total dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 9.8 pence per share, a year-on-year increase of 6.5%.



Richard Laing, Chair of 3i Infrastructure plc, said: 'The company continued to outperform its objectives and made two major realisations in the year as well as a new investment in Ionisos. Covid-19 will affect all businesses but the portfolio is so far proving resilient, reflecting the essential nature of the services delivered.'



