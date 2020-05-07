Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Nächste Top Meldung: Nächster Riesenschritt in Richtung Produktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AC1T ISIN: GB00BZ1G4322 Ticker-Symbol: 27MA 
Tradegate
07.05.20
08:45 Uhr
1,137 Euro
+0,020
+1,74 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1361,16710:06
1,1421,16210:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MELROSE
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC1,137+1,74 %