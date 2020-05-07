

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) Thursday posted significantly lower profit for the first quarter in the absence of a year-ago gain, as sales slid by 18 percent year-on-year.



For the first quarter, net income attributable to the Company fell to $261 million from $1.11 billion, and earnings per share declined to $0.86 from $3.39 last year.



The company said last year's result included a gain from the sale of its Fluid Pressure & Controls business and an unrealized gain on the revaluation of its investment in Lyft. Excluding items, last year's earnings per share was $1.63.



Adjusted EBIT for the period decreased by 44 percent to $403 million, driven by lower sales.



For the first quarter, Magna's sales slid by 18 percent to $8.66 billion, with 27 percent decline in light vehicle production, reflecting decline of 44 percent in China, 19 percent in Europe and 13 percent in North America.



Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and divestitures net of acquisitions, consolidated sales slid 14 percent, the company reported.



Given the uncertainty due to the covid-19 pandemic, the company said it is not providing outlook for the year, as it is unable to assess the impact on its financial results for the remainder of fiscal 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

