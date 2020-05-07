

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $295 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $2.81 billion from $3.14 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $295 Mln. vs. $315 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $2.81 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.73 to $2.83



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken