

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $63.98 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $29.56 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



