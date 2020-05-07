

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) reported that its adjusted income from continuing operations for the first-quarter was $1.01 billion, up 9% from the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.89, 12% above prior year, or 15% higher when excluding negative currency translation effects.



The company reported first-quarter 2020 income from continuing operations of $571 million and earnings per share of $1.07.



Linde's sales for the first quarter were $6.739 billion, 1% above prior year, excluding negative currency translation and cost pass-through. Price improved 2% and was attained across all geographic segments, but was partially offset by volume decrease of about 1% due mainly to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



