

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $960.28 million, or $4.64 per share. This compares with $27.14 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $497.48 million or $2.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $47.42 billion from $43.32 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $497.48 Mln. vs. $449.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.40 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.27 -Revenue (Q2): $47.42 Bln vs. $43.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 7.35 to $7.65



