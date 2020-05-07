

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $38.69 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $120.49 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.83 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $2.76 billion from $2.81 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $68.83 Mln. vs. $140.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.04 - $3.36



