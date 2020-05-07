

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate rose in April, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, reported on Thursday.



The jobless rate increased to a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in April from 2.9 percent in March. This was in line with economists' expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.3 percent in April from 2.9 percent in the preceding month. This was also in line with economists' expectation.



In April, the number of registered unemployed persons increased by 17,789 persons from the previous month to 153,413.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, increased to 3.3 percent in April from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



The number of vacancies announced at the regional employment offices decreased by 13,057 jobs in April to 18,415.



