

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) said it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the full-year 2020 communicated on February 27, 2020, due to the magnitude and duration of the uncertain economic outlook in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company said its regulated medical waste operations continue to support the critical needs of the healthcare industry across the country and around the globe.



The company noted that it anticipates cash refunds under certain provisions of the U.S. CARES Act to be approximately $100 million in 2020. Additionally, it anticipates deferring payments associated with employer-related payroll taxes of approximately $20 million and is pursuing credits in 2020 under the U.S. CARES Act.



Internationally, the Company is actively pursuing payment deferrals or credits under the various programs for indirect tax and social matters.



