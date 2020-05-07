

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade balance swung to a deficit in March, amid falls in both exports and imports, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 331.7 million in March versus a surplus of EUR 102.4 million in February.



Exports declined 19.2 percent annually in March and imports fell 11.6 percent.



For the January to March period, export and imports fell by 7.6 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, compared to the same period previous year. The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 222.8 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

