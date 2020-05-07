

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW):



-Earnings: $23.35 million in Q1 vs. -$29.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.90 in Q1 vs. -$1.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.88 million or $1.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $643.50 million in Q1 vs. $679.68 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken