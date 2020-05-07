

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate fell for the third straight month in February, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 16.1 percent in February from 16.2 percent in January. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 18.4 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 745,948 persons in February compared to 871,437 in the previous year. Compared to January, unemployment decreased 13,527 persons.



At the same time, employment increased to 3.88 million persons in February from 3.87 million a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de