

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus consumer prices fell in April, data from the Statistical Service showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index fell 1.21 percent year-on-year in April, after a 0.72 percent increase in March.



Transport prices fell 7.47 percent annually in April. Prices for clothing and footwear declined 2.78 percent and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 1.32 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for communication and education rose by 3.38 percent and 1.70 percent.



The consumer price index declined 0.5 percent in April from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

