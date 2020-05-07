

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined for the first time in three months in March, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production dropped a working-day adjusted 10.0 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.5 percent increase in February.



The economic effects caused by the Covid-19 were already significant in this period, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 5.6 percent annually in March, after a 3.8 percent rise in the preceding month.



A significant fall was observed in the manufacture of transport equipment, while the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products slightly grew, the agency said.



Meanwhile, the rate of growth accelerated in the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 10.4 percent monthly in March, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken