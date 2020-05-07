Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12FFH ISIN: US5128161099 Ticker-Symbol: 6LA 
Tradegate
07.05.20
16:13 Uhr
59,50 Euro
+9,70
+19,48 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,0059,0016:20
58,0058,5016:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LAMAR ADVERTISING
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY59,50+19,48 %