

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF, DLAKY) stated that the company is negotiating a stabilization package for 9 billion euros with the Federal Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) to finance the Lufthansa Group. The company noted that a stake by the German government in its share capital is also part of the negotiations. The conditions also include the waiver of future dividend payments. The WSF is seeking representation within the Supervisory Board.



The company stated that, as part of the talks, various alternatives of a capital increase are being discussed, including an increase at the nominal value of the share, if necessary after a capital cut, to create a shareholding of up to 25% plus one share.



