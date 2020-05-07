

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN):



-Earnings: -$13.51 million in Q2 vs. $77.33 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. $0.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.67 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Revenue: $369.34 million in Q2 vs. $336.58 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken