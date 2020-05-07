Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915272 ISIN: US1924461023 Ticker-Symbol: COZ 
Tradegate
07.05.20
21:57 Uhr
54,38 Euro
+1,02
+1,91 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,0054,4922:31
54,1854,4922:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION54,38+1,91 %