

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for 51job Inc. (JOBS):



-Earnings: RMB201.92 million in Q1 vs. -RMB86.65 million in the same period last year. -EPS: RMB3.02 in Q1 vs. -RMB1.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB222.28 million or RMB3.27 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB791.11 million in Q1 vs. RMB911.86 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB775 - RMB825 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

