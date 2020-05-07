

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $98.12 million, or $4.03 per share. This compares with $111.81 million, or $4.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $649.16 million from $679.45 million last year.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $4.00 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.90 -Revenue (Q1): $649.16 Mln vs. $679.45 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.45



