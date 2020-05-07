Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DLFT ISIN: US2538681030 Ticker-Symbol: FQI 
Tradegate
07.05.20
20:02 Uhr
137,42 Euro
-1,28
-0,92 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,56137,9223:00
137,04137,8622:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC137,42-0,92 %