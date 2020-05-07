

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $375 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $424 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $451 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $451 Mln. vs. $448 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.35 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.35



