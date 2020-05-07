

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $15.89 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $7.23 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.90 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $109.66 million from $89.19 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $22.90 Mln. vs. $12.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $109.66 Mln vs. $89.19 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $101 - $111 Mln



