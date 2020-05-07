Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911299 ISIN: US7392761034 Ticker-Symbol: PWI 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
14:35 Uhr
96,00 Euro
+5,00
+5,49 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,5097,5007.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POWER INTEGRATIONS
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC96,00+5,49 %